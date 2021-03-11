Bulligo Acquires Specialty Bouillon Leader, BOU Brands

Bulligo, LLC Acquires Specialty Food Company, BOU Brands, In Effort to Grow Brand Through Innovation and Category Expansion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BOU Brands, the leader in bold, better-for-you and convenient bouillon, gravy, and seasoning cubes, is pleased to announce that Bulligo, LLC, a subsidiary of Major Products Company Inc., has acquired its assets.

Major™, a world class leader in food and soup bases, gravy and sauce mixes, marinades and more, has been producing BOU™ premium bouillon, gravy, and seasoning cubes since the brand’s inception. The same high-quality, bold, and convenient products will now be sold directly by Bulligo, LLC. “There is great enthusiasm to be part of our majority supplier and we are excited for the future of BOU,” says CEO, Louise Todd. She continues, “BOU has been vertically integrated with Major for quite some time and it only makes good business sense to expand our relationship and gain the support and resources to accelerate the growth of the brand.”

A winning combination of product development, production expertise and scale provide a promising growth trajectory and positions BOU to lead across numerous retail categories. Business remains as usual for BOU under Bulligo.

About Major Products & Bulligo

With an innovative team and state of the art manufacturing facilities, quality is of the utmost importance at Major Products and Bulligo and it is one of the many reasons that Major has been considered ‘The Chef’s Base™’ for more than 60 years. Major Products is a family owned, international food manufacturer of soup bases, stocks, marinades, bouillon cubes, fruit bases, gravy, and sauces since 1951. For more information about Major and Bulligo, visit http://www.majorproducts.com/.

About BOU

At BOU, bold flavor, better ingredients, and convenience are the foundation of the brand. The innovative and high-quality range of bouillon, gravy and seasoning cubes delivers a punch of flavor in seconds, making every cook a chef and every meal a favorite memory. BOU cubes are versatile and functional and one can see and taste the unique blend of herbs and spices packed into each cube. BOU products are Non-GMO, use no artificial ingredients or added MSG and contain less sodium than traditional brands. BOU is committed to be a partner in the kitchen, here to save families, foodies and flavor seekers time and to make everyone’s taste buds explode! For more information about BOU, visit https://bouforyou.com/.

# # #