The Virtual Astronaut Launches New Program "ASTRONAUT EDITION EDU" - Virtual Events Customized for Students and Groups
The Virtual Astronaut "ASTRONAUT EDITION EDU" Featured Astronauts include Clayton Anderson, Bill Gregory, Fred Gregory, Greg H. Johnson, Wendy Lawrence, Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Mark Polansky and Steve Swanson.
THE VIRTUAL ASTRONAUT™ LAUNCHES “ASTRONAUT EDITION EDU” VIRTUAL EVENTS CUSTOMIZED FOR STUDENTS & GROUPS THE VIRTUAL ASTRONAUT™ PROVIDES ONLINE SPACE INSPIRED LEARNING & INSPIRATION FOR ALL
VIRTUAL EVENTS CUSTOMIZED FOR STUDENTS & GROUPS
THE VIRTUAL ASTRONAUT™ PROVIDES ONLINE SPACE INSPIRED LEARNING & INSPIRATION FOR ALL
Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good, LLC, is proud to launch, The Virtual Astronaut™ ASTRONAUT EDITION EDU, virtual events with real Astronauts customized for students and groups, all in a Virtual setting and accessible to all around the Globe. Featured Astronauts include Clayton Anderson, Bill Gregory, Fred Gregory, Greg H. Johnson, Wendy Lawrence, Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Mark Polansky and Steve Swanson.
"It's very enjoyable and rewarding to interact with students who share my interest in Space,” noted Astronaut Wendy Lawrence about the programs, “Their enthusiasm and desire to learn both motivate and inspire me!”
The mission of ASTRONAUT EDITION EDU is to offer a special educational rate, available in limited quantities for a limited time, to encourage and provide access to schools and small groups to book an Astronaut event. Topics include things such as teamwork, innovation, motivation, technology, the future of space exploration, perseverance, education, engineering, adventure, risk, strategy, STEM/STEAM topics, “anything is possible”, lessons from space as related to here on Earth – and even the sky isn’t the limit… there are infinite possibilities for everyone to follow their dreams.
“Space inspires students of all backgrounds. I have seen first-hand the impact learning from an Astronaut can have. These heroes inspire the next generation to Dream Big in whatever they choose to pursue in life,” commented Michelle Lucas, VP of Industry Relations at uniphi space agency, “As an extension of The Virtual Astronaut program, we felt it was imperative to make this opportunity more accessible to a wider range of individuals so we are excited to launch Astronaut Edition Edu to connect with more students across the planet.”
For more information and bookings please email bookings@uniphigood.com or visit www.TheVirtualAstronaut.com.
The Virtual Astronaut™, was developed to complement the ongoing private and corporate virtual events in the marketplace, and make The Virtual Astronaut™ experience accessible to all. The mission was to create an opportunity for educational groups and families to have access to hear directly from, and meet, these remarkable Astronaut trailblazers, icons and heroes, and in particular at a time when virtual learning and events are the primary form of traditional education and entertainment of today. To complement the program, a Spotify music playlist titled Astronaut Space Jams: Soundtrack of Space was created featuring songs selected personally by real-life Astronauts, plus other Space inspired favorites. Each track recalls a specific memory, evokes an emotion or directly reflects a personal Astronaut moment in time and in Space. The playlist guide and track listing may be found at www.TheVirtualAstronaut.com.
About:
uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good, LLC, founders of National Astronaut Day, is honored to represent an incredible roster of Astronauts, who share this remarkable “out of this world” experience, related to lessons learned as an Astronaut from a personal point of view, and in their own voice, to deliver some of the world’s most compelling and motivating speaking engagements, panel discussions, Q&A’s, book projects, brand and media collaborations and beyond. Topics include things such as innovation, motivation, technology, the future of space exploration, perseverance, education, engineering, safety, adventure, risk, strategy, STEM/STEAM topics, resilience, crisis management and more. Requests for customized content and virtual presentations and events are welcomed. #WeBelieveInAstronauts
Contact:
Annie Balliro, President & CEO, uniphigood, LLC
info@uniphigood.com
uniphigood (Ad)Ventures:
www.unphigood.com
www.uniphispaceagency.com
www.NationalAstronautDay.com
www.uniphigoods.com
Annie Balliro
uniphigood
annie@uniphigood.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn