VADOC in Focus: A Conversation with Dr. Trey Fuller

Agency News

Agency News March 10, 2021

Dr. Trey Fuller is the Assistant Director of Health Services for the Virginia Department of Corrections. We recently spoke to Dr. Fuller as part of our "VADOC in Focus" video series. In this interview, Dr. Fuller discusses the department's effort to provide COVID-19 vaccines to both the inmate population and VADOC employees across the Commonwealth. So far, the department has successfully administered vaccines to more than half of both populations.

Watch the full interview here: