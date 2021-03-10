Naqvi Injury Law Awards 2021 Scholarship
Yousra Mohamed maintained 5.24 GPA while caring for ill family member
It is inspiring students like Yousra that let us know there is more to success than money in the bank.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqvi Injury Law has awarded its 2021 college scholarship to Yousra Mohamed, a student from Houston who is studying biochemistry at the University of Southern California (USC). Yousra maintained a 5.24 GPA in high school, despite being the primary caregiver for a family member.
“Yousra’s story touched me personally,” said Farhan Naqvi, founder and managing attorney of Naqvi Injury Law. “As someone who had to fight for every bit of success I have earned in my career, I could clearly see her compassion for her loved one driving her even further to pursue her career goals. Our scholarship program isn’t just for those who want to enter the field of law, it’s for those who fight tooth and nail for what they believe is right. Yousra is an inspiring example of our future generation.”
In her essay, Mohamed said that when she became a primary caregiver at 10 years old, she began a journey that not only filled her with empathy and motivation, but informed her academic interests and pursuit of public service.
In addition to her academic successes, Mohamed participated in work with the National Honors Society and the animal non-profit Memorial Hermann Southeast.
“It is inspiring students like Yousra that let us know there is more to success than money in the bank,” said Naqvi. “Compassion, a quest for knowledge and sheer determination can often turn what may have been another sad story into someone who epitomizes the American Dream. On behalf of my family and my firm, we offer Yousra Mohamed our sincerest congratulations.”
Naqvi Injury Law offers a scholarship to post-secondary students in the U.S. who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and a verified LOA (letter of acceptance) or proof of enrollment from a college or trade school institution.
The Naqvi Injury Law scholarship program was founded by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney who founded his firm in 2008.
In 2020, Naqvi was named an American Institute of Trial Lawyers’ 2020 Litigator of the Year for Personal Injury Law. He has successfully handled over 6,000 cases and is an 11-time Gold Winner in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best of Las Vegas in the categories of Personal Injury Attorney, Law Firm, Customer Service and Trial Lawyer.
He has been recognized locally by both Vegas Inc. and Desert Companion magazines, and nationally among the “Top One Percent” of attorneys by The National Association of Distinguished Counsel and among the top 100 trial lawyers in the country by The National Trial Lawyers.
Naqvi’s dedication to the Southern Nevada community extends beyond the courtroom. He supports and serves on the board of directors for Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, which provides quality medical care and treatment for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
His philanthropy includes sponsoring dozens of local events and programs that benefit local children, education and youth sports programs. He is a seven-year sponsor of the annual KLUC Toy Drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada and has given more than $100,000 and thousands of bicycles, toys and helmets to benefit underprivileged local children. He also sponsors the popular Fox 5 Las Vegas “Shining Star” program, recognizing people in the community who are dedicated to helping others, and KSNV News 3’s “Wednesday’s Child” program, which highlights local children in need of an adoptive family. Every year, Naqvi, his family and his firm support dozens of organizations serving the Las Vegas community.
To learn more about Farhan Naqvi and Naqvi Injury Law, visit www.naqvilaw.com.
ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW
Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. The firm is an 11-time Gold Winner in the “Best of Las Vegas” Readers Poll, for Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service and Best Trial Lawyer. Farhan Naqvi has been selected as a Super Lawyer, Litigator of the Year from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. For more information, visit www.naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.
