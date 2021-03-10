For Immediate Release:

March 10, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Village of Rock Creek 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Champaign Champaign County Transit Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Columbiana Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Citizens Leadership Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Citizens Leadership Academy East IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hope Academy Northwest Campus IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Near West Intergenerational School (NWIS) IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 The Intergenerational School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Capital City Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbus Collegiate Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbus Collegiate Academy West IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 United Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 United Preparatory Academy East IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Guernsey Rolling Hills Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Neha Gupta, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Queen City Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Henry Village of Hamler IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lawrence Fairland Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Midview Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Campbell City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Goshen Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Miami Union Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Gem City Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Huber Heights-Bethel Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Valley Academies IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pickaway Circleville City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Preble Preble Shawnee Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tri-County North Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Alternative Education Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull River Gate High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Williams Stryker Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

