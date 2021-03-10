Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,341 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 11, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 10, 2021                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Village of Rock Creek

 

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Champaign

Champaign County Transit Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Citizens Leadership Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Citizens Leadership Academy East

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hope Academy Northwest Campus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Near West Intergenerational School (NWIS)

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

The Intergenerational School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Capital City Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbus Collegiate Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbus Collegiate Academy West

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

United Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

United Preparatory Academy East

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Rolling Hills Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Neha Gupta, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Queen City Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Village of Hamler

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lawrence

Fairland Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Midview Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Campbell City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Goshen Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Miami

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

Gem City Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Huber Heights-Bethel Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami Valley Academies

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Circleville City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Preble Shawnee Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tri-County North Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Alternative Education Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

River Gate High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Stryker Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
         

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.