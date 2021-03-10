Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor's office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Village of Rock Creek
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
Champaign
Champaign County Transit Commission
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
Columbiana Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Citizens Leadership Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Citizens Leadership Academy East
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hope Academy Northwest Campus
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Near West Intergenerational School (NWIS)
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
The Intergenerational School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Capital City Career Prep High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Columbus Collegiate Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Columbus Collegiate Academy West
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
United Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
United Preparatory Academy East
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Guernsey
Rolling Hills Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Neha Gupta, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Queen City Career Prep High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Henry
Village of Hamler
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lawrence
Fairland Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
Midview Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Campbell City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Goshen Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Miami
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery
Gem City Career Prep High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Huber Heights-Bethel Township Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami Valley Academies
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pickaway
Circleville City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Preble
Preble Shawnee Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Tri-County North Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
Alternative Education Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
River Gate High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Williams
Stryker Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
