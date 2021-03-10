Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BizWest: There’s COVID. And ‘Long COVID’

by Dan Mika — March 1, 2021

LOVELAND — Chad Wittenmyer’s long, red beard has grown unmanaged since March, seemingly at the same rate as his pain. Twelve months ago, the 40-year old father and stepfather of four was fabricating windmill blades and was in the best shape of his adult life. But after he contracted COVID-19 in March, a host of medical issues started to emerge. Constant fatigue set in. His heart rhythm was off, and he struggled to breathe under exertion. Eventually, pains and neuropathies developed in his extremities. Wittenmyer is among those suffering the worst form of “Long COVID,” a catch-all for ongoing symptoms that some COVID-19 survivors endure after the infection period.

To continue reading (including comments by our Legal Program Director, Kevin Williams), visit BizWest for “There’s COVID. And ‘Long COVID.'”

