HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 9, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The charts below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday.

42 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 42 new cases of coronavirus today, with 16 cases on O‘ahu, 18 on Maui, 7 on Hawai‘i Island, and one (1) diagnosed out-of-state.

This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 7, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 16 22,147 Hawai‘i 7 2,289 Maui 18 2,356 Kaua‘i 0 186 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 1 864 Total Cases 42 27,977++ Deaths 0 445

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/8/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui 10, O‘ahu-14, Kauaʻi-0

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) total active positive inmate count remains unchanged at 40. The one (1) MCCC employee who reported a positive result has been cleared to return to work. All other facility inmate populations are clear of the virus. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reported 39 negative inmate results. The Halawa Correctional Facility and the Waiawa Correctional Facilities each reported one (1) negative inmate test result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

12,138 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 12,138 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 7,316 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,501 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners: The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/ FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/ Email: [email protected] Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/ Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations): https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact: Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center (808) 636-8194 [email protected]