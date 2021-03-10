Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,328 in the last 365 days.

HDOA News Release: Federal Agriculture Disaster Declaration for Maui County Drought

HONOLULU – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Thomas J. Vilsack, has approved Gov. David Ige’s request for a Secretarial Agricultural Disaster Designation for the drought emergency in Maui County.

Gov. Ige requested the federal disaster declaration due to the prolonged drought conditions in the county which began in March 2019. In January, Gov. Ige issued an emergency proclamation declaring a drought disaster in Maui County after ranchers and farmers suffered significant economic losses, including damage caused by large numbers of axis deer migrating into agricultural and developed areas seeking food and water.

“While the county has been dealing with heavy rain this week, that does not cure the damage caused by the prolonged drought,” said Gov. Ige. “The federal drought disaster declaration will allow our farmers and ranchers access to federal aid programs and assist them in recovery efforts.”

“The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture is currently reviewing about 60 applications for state grants to assist agricultural operations that have suffered damage caused by axis deer populations intensified by drought in the county,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture.

The secretarial disaster designation makes agricultural operations in the county eligible for consideration for certain assistance, including emergency loans, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.

# # #

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

(808) 973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov

You just read:

HDOA News Release: Federal Agriculture Disaster Declaration for Maui County Drought

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.