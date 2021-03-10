Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Ige declares state of emergency for State of Hawai‘i as heavy rains pummel the islands

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed an emergency declaration for the entire State of Hawai‘i as heavy rains are causing flooding, landslides and fear of dam failure, prompting evacuations in at least two counties.

In Maui County, heavy rains completely washed out the Peahi Bridge on Peahi Road, and displaced the Kaupakalua Bridge on Kaupakalua Road, making the roads impassable. There is also damage to other roads and bridges on the Valley Isle.

Across the state, saturated ground conditions and increased water levels in reservoirs have increased the risk of erosion, seepage, piping and fear of dam failure.

The emergency declaration covers the counties of Hawai‘i, Maui, Kalawao, O‘ahu and Kaua‘i. It gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawai‘i. The declaration supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of the heavy rains.

The disaster emergency relief period continues through May 8, 2021.

