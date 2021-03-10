Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Northumberland County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Northumberland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Deputy Fire Chief Kevin (Bubba) Malukas of the Coal Township Fire Department who died in the line of duty on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff in honor of Malukas until sunset on Saturday, March 13, 2021 – the day of his funeral.

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.