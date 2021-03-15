Jan Perry Named to the Board of Directors for The B-RELYT Organization, Inc.

Jan Perry Ed Rice

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jan Perry was named to the Board of Directors for The B-RELYT Organization, Inc. February of 2021. B-RELYT (pronounced Be- Ree-Lit) is a 501c(3) founded in 2017 by Kimlin Johnson to close the STEM gap that still exists for Black and Brown students in education. B-RELYT’s Mission is to strengthen the foundation and increase the knowledge of STEM subjects in underserved students through direct STEM instruction, mentoring and exposure to professionals in STEM fields. B-RELYT is seeking for additional Board members to further the mission and commitment to Black and Brown students.

“Jan attended my pinning ceremony for an organization we were both involved in and instantly I knew she exemplified change and results," stated Kimlin Johnson. "Jan brings a wealth of knowledge and exudes excellence that is going to take B-RELYT to epic levels".

Honorable Jan Perry (rep.) Retired

Jan Perry assumed the position of Executive Director of IFA on January 2019. Prior to that she was General Manager of the Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD), leading an agency of 130 employees. All of EWDD’s programs are designed to help build local business and strengthen the workforce.

Jan is a former 9th District City Councilmember (2001-2013) representing Downtown, Little Tokyo and South LA. During her time in office, she led catalytic projects such as LA Live, Our Lady of Angeles Cathedral and the new Police Administrative Building. Her leadership over the decade brought in $15 million in investments, $40 million in new tax revenue for the City of LA and 90,000 full-time jobs. Jan earned a Bachelor’s degree in journalism and a Master’s degree in public administration from USC.

Edward Rice, Ed.D.

Dr. Edward (Ed) Rice has been on the B-RELYT Board of Directors since its inception in 2017. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Howard University and Master’s Degree from Northwestern University. Kimlin Johnson stated, "We have been childhood friends, as our both of our parent’s were Franchise Owners in the Martin Luther King Jr. shopping center on 103rd and Compton Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA. Ed’s expertise in higher education and his relentless work ethic are vital to the community we serve.

Ed is a seasoned educator and journalist. As an educator, he has taught at the elementary and secondary levels. Ed has also served as a faculty member at Los Angeles City College and he currently holds faculty positions at Moreno Valley College and with the CalStateTEACH program. In 2018, he completed his dissertation, A Qualitative Examination of Postsecondary Education as a Remedy to Recidivism Among Formerly Incarcerated African-American Men and received his doctorate in Higher Education Administration from the University of Southern California (USC).

In addition to his work as an educator, Ed has continued to flourish as a journalist. His work has been featured in the Orange County Register, The Source and Vibe Magazines. From 2013-2015 he served as a Contributing Writer for the Los Angeles Sentinel newspaper. In his spare time Ed produces and co-hosts The Two Percent podcast (available on Apple, Spotify and Google podcasts) and spends time with his 14-year-old daughter, Amaya.

Other members of the B-RELYT Board of Directors are Kimlin Johnson, President & Founder of B-RELYT and Stanley Johnson, Electrical Engineer. In the fall of 2020, B-RELYT offered weekly Math workshops to Teach Tech Charter High School in South Los Angeles. These Math workshops ended with students receiving a solid foundation in their respective Math classes and in life.

There are a lot of great things on the horizon for The B-RELYT Organization, Inc. If you would like to nominate someone to join B-RELYT please email their name and contact information to info@b-relyt.org. Or If you are interested in joining our dynamic team as we bridge the STEM gap for Black and Brown students in Los Angeles County please email your resume to info@b-relyt.org. To donate to The B-RELYT Organization, Inc. and help change the STEM trajectory for Black and Brown students please visit our website at www.b-relyt.org.