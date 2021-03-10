Health Insurance Special Enrollment Period Open

Jefferson City, Mo – The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) wants to make Missourians aware of a Special Enrollment Period in response to the public health emergency which will allow consumers to purchase new individual health coverage or change their Marketplace plan for 2021.

This Special Enrollment Period, which runs from February 15 through May 15, 2021 allows consumers to enroll for the coverage they need for 2021. Consumers may enroll for these benefits on the HealthCare.gov website. Some health insurers are also offering the opportunity to enroll for coverage for 2021 outside the federal Marketplace as well.

If you purchase through the federal Marketplace, your cost may be reduced if you are eligible for an advanced premium tax credit (APTC). The credits are only available if you buy insurance on the Marketplace. They are not available for policies purchased off the Marketplace or for policies purchased through your employer.

Insurance companies offering individual plans in 2021 are Healthy Alliance Life Insurance Company (Anthem), Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, Ambetter from Home State Health (Celtic/Centene), Cigna, Cox, Oscar, Medica, and SSM (Well First Health). Consumers can access the department’s coverage map for more information on companies in their county.

“When choosing a new health plan, it’s important to consider more than just premium cost. Compare all costs, including networks, providers and drug formularies,” warned Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Department. Additionally, be wary of deceptive sales practices, online ads, and phone solicitations. We have received complaints from consumers who purchased plans they thought were comprehensive, but ended up providing very limited benefits.”