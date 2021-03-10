Make your Dream Closet Happen and Make your Life Less Stressful and More Organized

New Book released by Coleen Merk for Homeowners and DIY-ers Quote from Author, Coleen Merk Coleen Merk Author of Renovation Inspiration

Coleen Merk brings her years of experience in remodeling and renovating homes to her book "Renovation Inspiration" for homeowners and do-it-yourself-ers.

When you get clarity about what you like and don't like, it makes it easier to make decisions.” — Coleen Merk

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coleen Merk Launches a new book series: Renovation Inspiration releasing on Amazon on March 10, 2021.

Are you frustrated with your closet? You deal with your closet every day. Unfortunately, it may not be meeting your needs.

Coleen Merk’s book, Renovation Inspiration – 52 tips to creating a Glam Closet of your Dreams & Budget will walk you through the process of determining where you can expand closet space and make the space you have more functional. Her tips for designing a practical efficient closet space, and a glamorous one, will make your life less stressful and more organized.

Coleen Merk has years of experience in dealing with contractors and renovation projects. She understands the need for managing a small construction project from start to finish, and how to stay calm throughout. Her tips include dealing with general contractors and design specialists, and sourcing products. She can guide you to discover the design elements that will boost the efficiency of your space.

Included in this book are resources and connections providing invaluable advice from visualizing what your very own dream closet might look like to making it happen! Receive your Renovation Inspiration here.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections for designing a practical, efficient closet space, and a glamorous one that will make your life less stressful and more organized which include:

• Basics

• Designing

• General Contractor

• Closet Solution

• DIY

• Final Steps

About Coleen Merk:

An Author, Speaker, Artist and Coach, Coleen started over at the age of 60 blending her unique skills and construction experience to ease the pain of the remodeling process.

Using her years of expertise in construction, Coleen has utilized her knowledge, tools, and resources to start over with a “fixer upper” home in the country. As renovations and construction progressed, she recognized the depth of her organizational and remodeling skills and realized how many other women may struggle with their experiences. The Renovation Inspiration Book Series was born from this realization.

About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method. Learn more at www.Soar2SuccessPublishing.com

For additional information on Coleen Merk, visit www.YourRemodelingCoach.com

To schedule an interview with Coleen Merk email Hello@YourRemodelingCoach.com or call (214) 850-6716

About Coleen Merk and the Renovation Book Series