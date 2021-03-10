Hoyer Floor Remarks in Support of the American Rescue Plan

“Madam Speaker, the Democratic Majority in the Senate has taken action, passing an amended version of the American Rescue Plan that this House approved on February 27. The version they sent us back reflects the same commitment demonstrated by this House to take the big and bold action demanded by the American people, who are suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Biden’s plan, as reflected in this legislation, which is consistent with measures we passed last year to confront the challenges to our public health and economic wellbeing, achieves a number of critical goals. It put vaccines into Americans’ arms. It will put money in Americans’ pockets. It will put children back into classrooms. It will put millions of Americans back to work and reopen businesses safely. And it will put at ease the front-line and essential workers who are in the public sector, like teachers and first responders, by ensuring that state, local, tribal, and territorial governments can keep them employed.

“Madam Speaker, the American people overwhelmingly support this legislation, with more than three-quarters in favor of its enactment, according to a Morning Consult poll from March 3. That includes nearly six in ten Republican voters. I’m surprised that more of our Republican colleagues are not planning to vote for this legislation. I hope they will do so.

“I hope they will join Democrats in taking action to help the nearly 10 million Americans who are out of work, compared to this time last year. I hope they will also join Democrats in voting to extend expanded unemployment insurance benefits that would otherwise lapse for more than 11 million families this weekend – and to make good on our promise to send another round of $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans. And I hope they will join us in supporting a massive effort at deploying vaccines and testing so we can defeat this virus. The American Rescue Plan means an end to Republicans’ failed approach of hitting the ‘pause’ button. It’s time we hit the ‘start’ button.

“It’s time to start building back better through bold action. This is a vote to face our challenges with all of our strength and resolve. This is a vote to have each other’s backs as fellow Americans in this time of difficulty. With our votes today, we can send this legislation to President Biden so he can sign it into law and get help to Americans now. I urge a strong ‘yes’ vote.”