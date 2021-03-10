Loujain al-Hathloul: Saudi ladies’s rights activist’s enchantment rejected by court docket

The 31-year-old was sentenced in December to five years and eight months in prison on what critics have described as politically motivated charges, but was released in February after serving more than 1,000 days behind bars. She was appealing for her sentence to be overturned and a five-year travel ban lifted.

On her way into the appeals hearing Wednesday, Hathloul told reporters she hoped Riyadh’s Specialized Criminal Court would change her sentence — her first public comments since her arrest in 2018. The court, however, ruled that the original sentence should stand.

“The judge denied the appeal and confirmed the sentence to five years and eight months in prison which includes 3 years of probation and 5 years of a travel ban during which Loujain cannot leave Saudi Arabia at any time,” according to a statement by her campaign.

Hathloul was detained in May 2018 during a sweep that targeted other well-known opponents of the kingdom’s since-rescinded law barring women from driving….

