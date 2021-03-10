Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Thailand launches yacht quarantine scheme

(CNN) — All visitors to Thailand must currently spend 14 days in quarantine on arrival, but now they can choose a more luxurious way to wait it out — by staying onboard a yacht.

The only snag — they’ll have to bring their own yacht.

The “Digital Yacht Quarantine” aims to attract yacht travelers to Phuket as the country reopens to visitors, according to a press release from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) published Wednesday.

To take advantage of the new scheme yacht travelers will be tested by Thai authorities and then be given a digital health tracker.

The tracker will allow medical officials to monitor their pulse, blood pressure and body temperature in real time.

Visitors have to wear the tracker at all times and remain within 10 kilometers of the shore, but are otherwise free to spend the 14-day quarantine period as they wish.

Once that period has elapsed officials will analyze the data and allow travelers to disembark in Phuket.

A version of the yacht quarantine scheme…

