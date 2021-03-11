Kaymera Technologies Now Taking Pre-Orders for Fully Encrypted Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 Smartphones
The company’s enterprise mobile security platform will integrate with new Google phones to provide encrypted messaging & calls, to keep business data safe.
The company's security system delivers the best of both worlds where one phone offers two realities: usק your favorite apps, enjoy functionality & keep your data and communications safe from hackers."TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading mobile security platform, Kaymera, announced today that they have begun taking pre-orders for fully encrypted Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 smartphones, both of which are compatible with their platform. Kaymera initiated pre-orders to meet customer demand as the fully encrypted version of the premium smartphones, which will be available in limited quantities only. In a few weeks, the company will begin supporting the newly released devices with Kaymera's encrypted mobile Operating System, creating the opportunity to upgrade the smartphones' basic operating system to a military-grade encrypted one.
— Oshri Asher, Kaymera CEO
As providers of the first fully enterprise-ready mobile security solution, Kaymera deploys the highest level of encryption to keep business and personal identity data safe from hackers. The solution marries the premium usability features of high-end off-the-shelf mobile devices like the Pixel 4a and 5 models, with a custom-built OS to protect user data and maintain functionality. The result includes all the advanced features and apps customers are used to in their phones without the risk of data being compromised.
Oshri Asher, Kaymera team member and former Head of The Cyber Security Department at the Israeli Prime Minister's office, commented that “The company’s security system delivers the best of both worlds where one phone offers two realities. With our solution, you get to continue using your favorite apps and smartphone functionality while keeping your data and communications safe from dangerous hackers.”
Kaymera leadership stated their mobile security solution creates “a whole new concept in identity and data protection.”
The company charges a yearly subscription fee and only charges the normal device price once. If a customer already has a Google Pixel phone, they can contact Kaymera and the company will update the customer’s default operating system to a fully encrypted one with additional security features like Chameleon mode, Panic mode, and more.
Kaymera’s solutions put privacy first by preventing damaging cyberattacks that could expose and exploit sensitive information having to do with personal identity or confidential business records.
To reserve a fully encrypted Google Pixel 4a or Pixel 5 smartphone, a payment commitment is not currently required. Instead, anyone interested should simply fill out the contact form on this page.
About Kaymera Technologies:
Founded by security veterans, Kaymera delivers sophisticated mobile security solutions, protecting individuals, organizations and governments against advanced cyber threats.
To learn more about Kaymera and its industry-leading solutions, visit the company’s website.
