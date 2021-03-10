Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CROSS SCHOOLS BEGINS PHASE VI OF CAMPUS BUILDOUT

Phase VI: The New High School Auxiliary Building

Phase VI: The New High School Auxiliary Building Side Elevation

Cross Schools a Christian School in Bluffton, SC continues to expand through recent high school addition.

The addition of our freshman class in the 20-21 school year, and expanding to include sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the next 3 years makes this a truly exciting time in the school’s history.”
— Pete Laugen, Head of School
BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CROSS SCHOOLS BEGINS PHASE VI OF CAMPUS BUILDOUT:

Bluffton, SC: A prominent fixture of the educational landscape in the town of Bluffton since opening its doors to students over 20 years ago, Cross Schools is excited to announce the groundbreaking on its next building project on the 80-acre Buckwalter campus.

The three-story free-standing structure featuring over 13,500 sq. feet of finished space will help the school meet several needs made necessary by an unprecedented season of growth featuring the addition of a high school division for Cross. Head of School Pete Laugen commented, “the addition of our freshman class in the 20-21 school year, and expanding to include sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the next three years makes this a truly exciting time in the school’s history.”

The first floor of the building will feature a weight room and training facility, as well as expanded locker facilities for athletes. An administrative office and a conference room are also planned for the first floor.

The Athletic Director’s office will be found on the second floor of the building along with an art studio space, two other classroom spaces, and a faculty lounge/work area. A music suite will reside on the third floor, as well as four other classroom spaces.

Cross is proud to partner again with local construction firm Fraser Construction to ensure the functionality of the inside of the building will be matched by the attractiveness of the building’s appearance and optimal use of the surrounding outdoor space. The exterior of the building will also feature areas for high school students to gather, dine, engage in conversation, or study.

Cross Schools’ enduring commitment to its mission of inspiring future leaders to grow spiritually and academically by intentionally designing opportunities for inquisitive learning and active service all for the glory of God has seen the school population increase by 50% in the past five years.

