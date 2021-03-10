Heartcore-Method = The cure to mental suffering
“The cure for all mental suffering already exists…”RECHNITZ, BURGENLAND, ÖSTERREICH, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- +++ONE TECHIQUE AGAINST ALL MENTAL SUFFERING+++
The HEARTCORE method is a super-modified self-hypnosis technique that removes all mental suffering, trauma and ambiguities forever! The Heartcore method has been piloted since December 2020 with unprecedented results. The tech has been hosted on Kickstarter since March 3rd, 2021:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/heartcore-methode/heartcore-methode?ref=nav_search&result=project&term=Heartcore
The inventor, Philip Fekete, is looking for support for his project, so ask you to become familiar with the media. Promotion is now more important than ever, because thanks to this effective method, people can free themselves from their demons!
"Hypnosense" - a fictional company with simple beginnings
The idea of Hypnosense was born in Rechnitz, Burgenland. The inventor is a prospective hypnosis coach and has actually covered the subject of hypnosis (and all related fields) extensively and thus developed the Heartcore method.
A short time ago Philip Fekete was plagued by 34 !!! Trauma + 5 counter-producing parts of the personality! All evil has been turned into healthy energy in a way geared to success with the Heartcore method.
Meditation, visualization, silver mind method, NLP, self-hypnosis etc ... all of the mentions were not able to prevent the suffering of Fekete! In the end it was Fekete himself who knew how to help himself & was doomed to find the holy grail of soul therapy through his, almost ultra-sad fate. In the same breath, Fekete now wants to make his know-how available to the entire world audience for a more than fair price ...
„Hypnosense“ – the next global Player
The next logical steps are now an enormously valuable website, held in German and English, as well as the connection to the health market. However, it is essential, right now, to beat the drum in order to make the service known to mankind that will change our world for the better. This press release is not only a guaranteed media buzz, but also an opportunity to do good in the world. 2 Events – 1 Dance ... Now it's your turn!
In 2-5 month you are free from any kind of mental pain!!!
