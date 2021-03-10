Strade B2B Marketplace is Revolutionizing Global Wholesale Trade
Wholesale E-Commerce Marketplace Simplifies and Streamlines Global Wholesale Trade For Retailers, Distributors and Manufacturers
By providing a platform to reach a global audience with minimum overhead cost, we make it possible for small to medium size manufacturing companies to get global exposure for their products.”THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By bringing wholesale buyers and sellers together in an ecommerce marketplace, the company is reducing all friction in buying and selling wholesale products globally.
— Viktoria Gallegos
Strade is a global online B2B marketplace that is revolutionizing the wholesale industry. The online platform streamlines the whole process of wholesale buying and selling by bringing together buyers and sellers from around the world.
While there are hundreds of online retail stores available, there is no single global B2B marketplace. It is extremely difficult for manufacturers and wholesale suppliers to reliably connect with buyers worldwide to sell their goods in bulk quantities. Launching fully this summer, Strade connects global suppliers and buyers to seamlessly facilitate wholesale trade on its platform.
“While retail is keeping up with technological advancements, wholesale is still stuck in the last century,” says Viktoria Gallegos, Founder and CEO of Strade. “Wholesale buyers are searching online for wholesale suppliers all the time. There are millions of searches online every month, and yet buyers have to still go to wholesale trade shows to find new products for their stores”.
According to data compiled by QuickBooks Commerce, the estimated worldwide sales for online retail in 2020 is $4.1 trillion. This pales in comparison to the estimated $6.6 trillion in worldwide sales for online wholesale and B2B. With such a demand for wholesale products online, it is appalling to see no definite global B2B marketplace for suppliers and buyers.
“Suppliers and buyers are still doing business by phone and spending countless number of hours trying to strike a deal,” says Viktoria.
Strade removes the barrier for global B2B trade by verifying sellers and buyers on the platform and providing many unique features for seamless trade. This is a win-win for everyone. Strade offers a truly Global Online B2B Marketplace. Instead of having to go to expensive trade shows to set up booths, sellers can set up stores on Strade and actively manage them to showcase their offerings to global buyers. The online platform is in the process of finishing the onboarding process for over 700 wholesale suppliers by summer to open for the thousands of waitlisted buyers to be able to trade.
“We believe many will see the need for this wholesale trading platform and join us in the mission to revolutionize the wholesale industry,” expects Viktoria.
About Strade
Established in 2021, Strade is the first truly global B2B online marketplace. It connects wholesale buyers and sellers from around the world in an e-commerce style platform to buy and sell products. The company is committed to providing a seamless interface for wholesale buyers and sellers to trade online and to make wholesale online shopping fast and easy. More information can be found online at https://strade.global.
Viktoria Gallegos
Strade, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn