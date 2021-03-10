Q2 Clinic Announces Appointment of Dr. Peter Grinspoon, M.D. as Chief Medical Director

Dr. Peter Grinspoon is Q2 Clinic's new Chief Medical Director Q2 Clinic is the first international chain of Endocannabinology clinics

LONDON, UK, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q2 Clinic, the first international chain of Endocannabinology clinics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Grinspoon, M.D. as Chief Medical Director (CMD).

With more than two decades of experience, Dr. Grinspoon will lead Q2 Clinic’s international network of doctors giving his advice on medical matters, developing clinical protocols and quality assurance and bringing his expertise on the field of Endocannabinology to ensure that the company provides the best possible care to patients.

Karan Madan, CEO of Q2 Clinic, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Peter to Q2 Clinic as Medical Director. As a lifelong advocate and internationally-recognized expert in medical cannabis, he will be invaluable to help us guide our medical practice around the world.”

Dr. Peter Grinspoon, CMD of Q2 Clinic, added: "I am delighted to be joining Q2 Clinic's international team of talented professionals. Q2's mission of spreading the highest quality medical cannabis care and education -- across the globe -- is one that I wholeheartedly support."



About Q2 Clinic

Q2 Clinic is the first international chain of medical cannabis clinics. We offer a high-end health service based on the doctor-patient relationship, protocolized diagnosis and top quality treatments.

Each patient is unique, and our goal is to give each one of them the best personalized experience by taking all the time we need with them on our concierge-style appointments.

We provide our patients premium attention by our selected team of highly trained and experienced doctors.

Q2 Clinic was founded with the objective of constructing a global network of high-end health practices based on the use of medicinal cannabis, a natural product that had been used by ancient cultures for its healing properties and now, through biotechnology advances, is becoming the future of medicine.

Innovation, service, technology, effectiveness, relief, education and empathy. Q2 Clinic is Quantum quality at its best.



Biography - Dr. Peter Grinspoon, M.D.

Peter Grinspoon, M.D. is a primary care physician and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is a certified Health and Wellness Coach as well as a board member of the advocacy group Doctors for Cannabis Regulation. He spent two years as an Associate Director of the Massachusetts Physician Health Service, treating and monitoring physicians with addiction. He is the author of the memoir Free Refills: A Doctor Confronts His Addiction (Hachette, 2016), which was optioned for television production by MarVista Entertainment. He was the expert witness in the successful citizens’ 2019 lawsuit against the Massachusetts “Vape Ban” and a special consultant on addiction issues to Jagged Little Pill’’s pre-Broadway run when it was at the American Repertory Theater. He was named by Boston Resilient, a Harvard Medical School-based tribute to addiction-recovery leaders, a “Hero in Recovery.”

Dr. Grinspoon is a widely recognized expert on cannabis science and drug policy. He has been on NPR’s All Things Considered as well as national television shows including NBC Nightly News, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, Fox and Friends and Fox News. He is quoted frequently in the national press, including such venues as People, New York Magazine (The Cut), the Washington Post, USA Today, the British Medical Journal, the Wall Street Journal, the Chicago Tribune, and the Boston Globe. His writing has been published in The Nation, the Los Angeles Times and Narrative Inquiry in Bioethics.

He is a Contributing Editor to Harvard Health Publications, where several of his blogs on medical marijuana and CBD have received more than 200,000 hits each. His Harvard Health writings have reached millions of readers, have been widely referenced in the national media and have been cited in congressional testimony.

