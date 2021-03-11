Futures Trading introduces new advanced algorithms for Russell 2000 futures which generate 100% probability trades
Advanced algorithms for Russell 2000 futures which generate 100% probability trades with graphics and audio alerts.
Algorithms can see trades taken by major financial firms and hedge funds. Algorithms generate graphics with exceptional precision. Algorithms on individual charts are independent of each other. This independence allows the trader to see a very detailed depth of major and minor trends. Algorithms identify the High and Low trading range of the market. Divergence provides a signal when the market is ready to reverse the trend, and when it couples with OBOS Algorithms, traders have a 100% probability of profitable trades. Algorithms generate signals for 100 plus points daily.
— Lev Gindin
For information on algorithms and audio alerts, videos, and interview with developer Professor Leo Gindin visit web site https://tradingaleafalgorithms.com/
To see actual real-time trades and results, contact
Russell2000futures@gmail.com, tel. 678-935-7905
March 8 2021 trades at the opening morning and pre closing time:
March 8 2021 $3,800 in 30 minutes, 76 pts on one contract one chart, $38,000 on 10 contracts ($3,000 investment), 1,270% return.
9:36 LOD, Blue AR OBOS, 32 pts
9:45 Divergence, HGA, 18 pts
9:52 Blue AR OBOS, 12 pts
9:56 Red AR OBOS, 14 pts
March 8 2021 pre closing time $1,300 in 15 minutes, one contract 26 pts on 400 chart, $13,000 on 10 contracts ($3,000 investment), 430% return
15:45 Divergence, Red AR OBOS, Flat ML, 8 pts
15:49 HGA chart, 15:50 Blue AR OBOS, 6 pts
15:55 Flat ML, 15:56 Red AR, OBOS, 12 pts
