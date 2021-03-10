Eastern Point Trust Company TrustWare™ Technology Spurs Record Year
Disrupting the Trust Industry Through Empowering Technology - Record Setting Year of Trust Creation & Trustee ServicesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastern Point Trust Company TrustWare™ Technology Spurs Record Year. Disrupting the Trust Industry Through Empowering Technology.
Eastern Point Trust Company announces another record year of trust creation and trustee services via its TrustWare Technology platform.
In the calendar year 2020, Eastern Point achieved a significant milestone in trust creation. Both domestically and abroad, Eastern Point created over 1,000 new trusts in 2020 that included single and multi-claimant QSF’s, Special Needs Trusts, Settlement Production Trusts, International Custodial Trusts, Private Placement Escrow, Escrow, 3rd Party, and Minor Trusts.
“As the only provider of an end-to-end trust creation and administration technology, EPTC has reduced costs and enhanced access to trust-based solutions meeting previously unmet needs. Our growth in newly created trusts is a demonstration of the program’s success. We look to continue to drive Eastern Point’s leading position in the market globally with new partnerships and innovation.” says Eastern Point’s President Ned Armand.
About Eastern Point Trust Company
Eastern Point Trust Company is a non-depository trust company with over three decades of trustee and trust administration experience. It provides services to more than 25,000 users across the U.S. and internationally.
