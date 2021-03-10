Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,108 in the last 365 days.

Eastern Point Trust Company TrustWare™ Technology Spurs Record Year

Disrupting the Trust Industry Through Empowering Technology - Record Setting Year of Trust Creation & Trustee Services

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastern Point Trust Company TrustWare™ Technology Spurs Record Year. Disrupting the Trust Industry Through Empowering Technology.

Eastern Point Trust Company announces another record year of trust creation and trustee services via its TrustWare Technology platform.

In the calendar year 2020, Eastern Point achieved a significant milestone in trust creation. Both domestically and abroad, Eastern Point created over 1,000 new trusts in 2020 that included single and multi-claimant QSF’s, Special Needs Trusts, Settlement Production Trusts, International Custodial Trusts, Private Placement Escrow, Escrow, 3rd Party, and Minor Trusts.

“As the only provider of an end-to-end trust creation and administration technology, EPTC has reduced costs and enhanced access to trust-based solutions meeting previously unmet needs. Our growth in newly created trusts is a demonstration of the program’s success. We look to continue to drive Eastern Point’s leading position in the market globally with new partnerships and innovation.” says Eastern Point’s President Ned Armand.

About Eastern Point Trust Company

Eastern Point Trust Company is a non-depository trust company with over three decades of trustee and trust administration experience. It provides services to more than 25,000 users across the U.S. and internationally.

Damon Thomas
Eastern Point Trust Company
+1 410-630-8501
damonthomas@easternpointservices.com

You just read:

Eastern Point Trust Company TrustWare™ Technology Spurs Record Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.