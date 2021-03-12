IoT HVAC System Expands into Building Remote Monitoring
Iot for HVAC systems isnt new, but having the ability to have the system remotely monitored and interface with a BMS is.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnviroLogik a UK SmartIoT Company (www.enviro-logik.co.uk), has expanded their UK operation, to enable complete remote monitoring of Commercial Buildings Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems.
The EnviroLogik IoT system has been specially developed for monitoring Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems and is ideal for smaller buildings. Key items of important MEP Equipment, such as Heating, Hot and Cold Water systems, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Drainage etc. can all be monitored quickly and easily and at low cost, with no disruption to occupants.
Instant Alerts of Failures
Whenever there is a potential failure, the system sends instant alerts to key stakeholders so that corrective action can be taken to prevent an imminent failure.
Real Estate and Facilities Managers, as well as Maintenance and Construction contractors have already benefitted from the IoT technology and dashboard software. The collaboration between EnviroLogik’s UK business and managing agents has already proven successful with several new clients joining the service.
The EnviroLogik IoT cloud based remote monitoring system is unique in that it provides instant alerts from site issues day and night to both real estate managers and contractors whenever there is a problem such as a water leak or boiler failure which can be acted upon immediately thereby preventing major damage.
Predicting Failures
One of the key components of the system is the ability to predict potential failures of important equipment, meaning they can be fixed before a more costly failure which can be extremely inconvenient to the buildings occupiers. Customers without remote monitoring can receive instant alerts to mobile devices, and subsequently notify site issues with contractors - who can access sites remotely to enable full viewing of site issues before needing to despatch a technician to site.
Empty and Partially Occupied Buildings
With many building continuing to be left empty or partially occupied, there is still a legal requirement to monitor water temperatures and to test life safety systems. With the EnviroLogik remote monitoring capabilities means that if something goes wrong out of hours – such as heating or air conditioning failure, that stakeholders can make instant decisions on remedial action rather than not knowing until the occupier complains they are cold.
The system works stand alone but can also integrate with 3rd party external BMS (Building Management systems).
Indoor Air Quality & Occupancy Control
Finally the EnviroLogik system also provides IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) monitoring as well as monitoring Energy Consumption based on the building occupancy which can also assist in reducing energy.
The system is designed to provide complete transparency and build trust between contractors and Real Estate Managers and to reduce operational and maintenance costs.
Real Estate Managers now have the ability to provide a low-cost way of improving the occupants experience as well as reducing downtime from potential failures, reducing call backs and improving customer retention. Contractors can act instantly to reduce and prevent equipment downtime.
A Video overview can be found here https://youtu.be/Jpg69yv0MW4
About EnviroLogik
EnviroLogik is managed by a specialist team of experienced MEP professionals whose business provides speciality Products & Services for MEP systems related to reducing failures and costs. The team has 35 years of valuable experience in Mechanical & Electrical services. The company has helped many specialist businesses such as, Chiller & AC, Boiler, Lift, Fire Alarm companies etc. In fact the Business is the only specialist and professional M&E Maintenance and Construction marketing organisation which is helping the businesses make rapid progress.
