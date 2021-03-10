AACY to Host Game Night Fundraiser on March 29, at Crazy Uncle Mike's in Boca Raton
Connie Siskowski, RN, PhD, AACY President and Founder
Join us for a fun night out in support of Caregiving Youth. Featuring special guest emcee, Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth.
We envision a nation where the lives of caregiving youth are understood, appreciated, & celebrated on their individual path to life’s dreams & opportunities. We champion and support these youth.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) is hosting a Game Night fundraiser to benefit the middle and high school Caregiving Youth they serve. These students all assist family member(s) who are chronically ill, injured, elderly or disabled.
— Connie Siskowski, RN, PhD.
Game Night will be held on Monday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton. AACY Board Member and Treasurer, Debralyn Belletieri, is leading the planning effort; and special guest emcee Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth will be on hand to host the event.
“We are planning a safe, fun night out in support of AACY,” Debralyn said. “This is a new fundraising idea for us, and we believe it will be a hit!”
Modeled after the popular game show, this Family Feud-style Game Night will feature teams of up to five people, competing against one another to name the most popular responses to questions.
AACY President and Founder Connie Siskowski, RN, PhD added, “We are grateful to Michael Goodwin, the owner of Crazy Uncle Mike’s, for the opportunity to host our fundraiser there safely, in a great space with bountiful food and drink. We have a fun evening planned and look forward to seeing you in person!”
For more information or to sign up for Game Night, please visit this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aacy-game-night-tickets-142124475131.
Founded in 1998 by Dr. Siskowski, what is now AACY currently serves more than 400 caregiving youth (with more enrolled each day), in 33 middle and high schools throughout Palm Beach County; and proudly boasts the Caregiving Youth Project (CYP), founded in 2006 which has served more than 1,800 caregiving youth and their families. The CYP provides professional services in school, out of school and at home as well as supports students and their families with a myriad of needs-driven wraparound services with the help of collaborating partners.
The AACY is a Florida based 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation. Today it is the only organization of its kind in the United States for addressing the issues surrounding the silent, vulnerable, and hidden population, conservatively estimated to exceed 5 million children ages 8-18 years who provide care for chronically ill, injured, elderly or disabled family members. In partnership with schools, it prioritizes students in greatest need of services and increases their ability to remain in school through counseling, education, activities, mentorship, and respite while strengthening families by linking them with community services.
To donate to AACY, volunteer or for more information go to www.aacy.org, email info@aacy.org or call 561-391-7401.
Kelly Cronin
American Association of Caregiving Youth
+1 5613917401
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pause for Purpose featuring Dr. Connie Siskowski, AACY President and Founder