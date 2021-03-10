50+ IIoT Experts to Gather Virtually for IIoT World’s Manufacturing Day
On March 18, 2021, subject matter experts share insights on digital transformation, focusing on trends, case studies and best practices for IIoT technologies
At Manufacturing Day, leaders in Industrial IoT will share their insights, projects, and future plans, helping to empower attendees in delivering innovative and best-in-class digital experiences.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IIoT World announces details on its Manufacturing Day virtual conference on March 18, 2021. The event brings together leading subject matter experts to share insights on their digital transformation journeys, through panel discussions and audience Q&A sessions. In addition, the online forum creates new connections for those changemakers in Industrial IoT (IIoT) who participate. Over 5000 people from 117+ countries are expected to attend.
— Lucian Fogoros, Co-Founder, IIoT-World.
The event is focused on deploying IIoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in smart manufacturing. The agenda can be accessed here.
“At IIoT World’s Manufacturing Day, leaders in Industrial IoT will share their insights, projects, and future plans, helping to empower attendees in delivering innovative, scalable, and best-in-class digital experiences,” said Lucian Fogoros, Co-Founder, IIoT-World. “Our content is targeted to C-level executives and business line leaders, engineers, plant managers, IT/OT professionals, and others with an interest in manufacturing technologies.”
The event features speakers from leading IIoT technology companies and manufacturers including Google, Intel, Emerson, Accenture, mHub, WEF, Whirlpool, Nexteer, AREA, Guidehouse, Capgemini, the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, and many more.
IIoT World’s Manufacturing Day is sponsored by Alleantia, Canvass, Hitachi Vantara, HiveMQ, Fortinet, Losant, Trend Micro, UrsaLeo, Vertex, and WellAware. To register, please visit www.iiotday.com.
People can register at no cost by March 12, saving $249!
About IIoT World
IIoT World is a digital media outlet and the leading authority on Industrial IoT with a global community and ecosystem of 273 000+ decision-makers and influencers and 500+ content contributors. Our focus is on delivering daily insights on IIoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, predictive analytics, digital disruption, autonomous cars, cybersecurity, machine learning, and smart cities. Online, IIoT World curates a series of virtual events that draw thousands of attendees, including a series of conferences focused on Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Energy, and ICS Cybersecurity held throughout the year. To learn more, visit https://iiot-world.com/about-us/ and https://iiotday.com.
