State Farm® Presents Rock The Street, Wall Street with a $15,000 Grant
We are thrilled to partner once again with State Farm in Tennessee.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock The Street, Wall Street is the recipient of a $15,000 grant from State Farm Insurance. The grant will be used to include approximately 20-30 Middle Tennessee high school girls in the Rock The Street, Wall Street year-long academic program during the 2021-2022 academic year.
— Maura Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Rock The Street, Wall Street
Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) is a financial and investment literacy education program designed to spark the interest of a diverse population of high school girls into careers in finance.
This is the sixth year State Farm has awarded Rock The Street, Wall Street with a grant. Through the RTSWS program, State Farm agents are provided with the opportunity to get involved in the local community and mentor high school students.
“We are thrilled to partner once again with State Farm in Tennessee. Over the years we’ve come to know their agents and likewise they have come to know us in the Middle Tennessee area. Each of their agents are making an impact on our students’ financial futures. We hope to continue and to grow our relationship with State Farm throughout the country,” said Maura Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Rock The Street, Wall Street.
“State Farm is proud to once again financially support Rock the Street, Wall Street,” said Judy McConkey, Corporate Responsibility Analyst for State Farm. “Part of our mission is to help people realize their dreams. That is why we support RTSWS’s efforts to help Middle Tennessee high school students realize their dreams through financial literacy and economic empowerment.”
About Rock The Street, Wall Street:
Rock The Street, Wall Street is a financial and investment literacy program designed to spark the interest of a diverse population of high school girls into careers of finance. The program helps girls understand the real world application of the math they learn in class, teaching them about saving, investments, budgeting, stocks and capital markets, and their role in maintaining the welfare of their families, communities, and the economy. RTSWS programs are funded by sponsors; volunteers are female financial professionals who go into local high schools to teach the M in STEM, and serve as real-life role models and mentors for girls. RTSWS programs provide a strong focus on the barriers that need to be removed and the types of interventions that “lift” students’ interest, commitment, and ability to persist in the M of the STEM fields. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., RTSWS programs are in 29 high schools across 17 U.S. cities in the 2020-2021 academic year: Atlanta, Ann Arbor, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, Denver, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Kansas City (KS), Kansas City (MO), Minneapolis, Nashville, New York City, Omaha, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. RTSWS is a 501(c)(3) organization.
About State Farm:
The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,200 agents and 59,000 employees serve approximately 84 million policies and accounts – over 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies and over 2 million financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.
