Press Release: RIDOT Launches All-Electronic Permit System for Work Impacting State Roads

New system to streamline and speed up application process for physical alteration permits

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today launched a new all-electronic permitting system for those wishing to apply for a physical alteration permit (PAPA) – the type of permit required for any work that impacts a state road such as a new driveway or commercial development.

The system replaces an all-paper submission process that required extensive time for documents to be mailed back and forth between RIDOT and applicants to ensure all permit requirements are met. It also allows electronic payments and features a notification system so applicants can respond quickly to any requests for additional information and receive their permit as soon as it is approved.

"Making it easier to do business with the state is one of the most important things we can do, especially as we build back our economy which has been hit so hard by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Governor Dan McKee. "Every step we take to support businesses and streamline government operations is a step in the right direction."

"Like many of the processes and procedures that we revamped over the past several years to improve the way we do business, this new permit system will help people get what they need better and faster, cutting as much red tape as possible so they can get to building their projects quicker than before," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said.

RIDOT piloted electronic submission this past fall for single-family residential properties. Now all property owners and developers, including those for commercial and multi-unit residential properties, can use the all-electronic permitting system at www.ridot.net/PAPA-Permits.

With this new process, RIDOT joins a growing number of state agencies and cities and towns that accept a wide range of permits electronically to make it easier for the public to do business with state and local government.