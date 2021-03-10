The Leslie Group and HRprimed Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Scalable HR and Benefits Solutions to SME Market

This partnership will give our clients access to on-demand HR expertise and enable small and medium-sized companies to focus on growing their business instead of their back-office” — Shawn Leslie, President and CEO of The. Leslie Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leslie Group, a leading independent employee benefits consultancy founded in 1992, announced today that it has entered into a non-exclusive strategic partnership with HRprimed, a human resources advisory solutions firm.

The integrated partnership will enable both firms to deliver greater value to clients through access to a full suite of employee-focused services, including human resources expertise, workplace policy preparation, education and e-learning programming, specialized employee benefits management, and group retirement planning and pension services.

“COVID-19 has placed new demands on employers and employees alike and Canadian businesses need access to trusted solutions to meet the changing needs of their workforce. This partnership will give our clients access to on-demand HR expertise and enable small and medium-sized companies to focus on growing their business instead of their back-office” said Shawn Leslie, President and CEO of The Leslie Group.

Clients of The Leslie Group will receive preferred discounts on HRprimed’s on-call advisory services and a suite of e-learning tools. The flat-rate HR advisory service will provide access to on-demand expertise, augmenting client in-house teams at a fraction of the cost.

“Working with a trusted partner like The Leslie Group will give our clients access to services covering the entire employee lifecycle, from hiring and benefits to retirement planning. Research suggests that access to retirement benefits plans are a decisive factor in recruiting and retaining talent. By reducing back-office costs for small and medium-sized businesses, we can help deliver more generous and competitive employee benefits packages and give our clients an edge” said Darcy Michaud, Founder and CEO of HRprimed.

“Access to comprehensive employee benefits, including retirement benefits, are increasingly important to Canadians. 69 percent of Canadians would choose a new job with a group retirement plan over a current job without one. But traditional approaches have made this benefit difficult for small and medium-sized employers to offer. The Leslie Group’s approach combines administrative simplicity and access to a broad range of customizable group plans to enable businesses to provide this critical benefit to their employees” added Shawn Leslie.

Clients of HRprimed are eligible to receive a high-level workplace employee benefits assessment from The Leslie Group at no cost. The benefits assessment reviews existing benefits programs and delivers a roadmap of actionable recommendations, cost savings, and other preferred financial and benefit arrangements. The assessment is a no-commitment opportunity to obtain a second opinion on existing employer benefits plans. Typically, small and medium-sized clients see savings in excess of 15 percent plus enhanced coverage for employees. Larger clients (over 500 employees) see larger dollar savings to their benefit spends. In addition, these savings are sustainable due to The Leslie Group’s preferred pricing arrangements.



About The Leslie Group

The Leslie Group is Canada’s fastest-growing independent employee benefits consulting firm with clients located across Canada. The firm has full access to the group benefits marketplace with significant leverage to negotiate effectively with all prospective insurance companies. They work with clients to manage both their existing group insurance benefits and group retirement programs and provide in-house education and communication services. The Leslie Group can implement new or enhanced group benefits programs with competitive and sustainable pricing as well as plan designs that are competitive within clients’ benchmark standards, meeting the needs of both the employer and its employees. The Leslie Group is headquartered in Toronto with satellite offices across Canada. To learn more visit www.lesliegroup.com

About HRprimed

HRprimed is a human resource advisory and solutions firm providing access to on-demand, scalable expertise. Founded in 2016, the firm’s “on-call” approach to HR solutions provides clients with dedicated HR support at a fraction of the cost. The firm also offers a full-suite of e-learning and policy tools to support compliance management, recruiting and retention, employee relations and crisis management for small and medium-sized Canadian employers. Learn more at www.hrprimed.ca