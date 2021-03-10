Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The world wants all of the medical doctors it may well get proper now. This terminal most cancers affected person is risking the time she has left to change into one

“I feel like keeping my medical hat on has helped me in a lot of ways,” she explained over a recent Zoom call.

Bose is so well-versed in medicine because she’s just 14 weeks shy of qualifying as a doctor in the UK.

But for the last four months, it’s not just cancer that’s stood between her and a medical degree, it’s Covid-19.

Ongoing chemotherapy has so severely weakened her immune system that she’s considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” — even a mild bout of coronavirus could be deadly.

Bose has been asked to shield, meaning she has to stay home as much as possible, going out only for exercise or health appointments — not to work in a hospital, which is what’s required to complete her medical training.

“To feel like you have the skills, you have the knowledge, you could be an asset to those patients, it’s hard to feel like you’re wasting away on the sidelines,” she said.

And she’s not the only one. A survey published last month by the British Medical Association (BMA)…

