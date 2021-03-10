Myanmar protesters getting everlasting symbols of resistance — tattoos

Throughout Myanmar’s month-long demonstrations against the resumption of military rule, artists have helped shape how the protests are expressed visually, from moving illustrations of demonstrators who have died, to huge murals, roadside artworks and satirical protest signs mocking coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing.

But the most permanent form of protest is, perhaps, the tattoo.

From big cities like Yangon and Mandalay, to Shan state’s Nyaung Shwe, a small town near the popular tourist spot of Inle Lake, protesters are getting inked for democracy.

“Tattoos are a lasting memory for your whole life, and a way to express our dreams. They can’t be removed and therefore it shows our solidarity. It unites us protesters,” said Htun Htun, a resident of Nyaung Shwe, originally from…