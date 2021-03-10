March is National Nutrition Month: Lean Into Personalizing Your Plate!

Mar 10, 2021

By: Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, Director, Health & Well-being, FMI

National Nutrition Month® is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the largest organization of food and nutrition professionals representing over 100,000 credentialed practitioners. The campaign originally started in 1973 as National Nutrition Week and expanded in 1980 to a month-long observance in response to a growing interest in nutrition, and we continue to celebrate nutrition every year throughout the month of March!

During March, the Academy invites everyone to lean into learning about making informed food choices to develop healthful eating and physical activity habits. This year, the theme for National Nutrition Month® is Personalize Your Plate! Recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition and health, this theme encourages personalizing nutritious meals to meet individuals’ health needs, cultural preferences and personal choice. We are all unique with different bodies, goals, backgrounds and tastes, especially when it comes to food!

The new 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans are designed to help all Americans lead healthier lives with nutrient-rich food group recommendations for all life stages. The Dietary Guidelines’ overriding message to “Make Every Bite Count” also points to customizing and enjoying nourishing food and beverage choices in a personalized way.

A registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) can help tailor a healthful eating plan and fine-tune the recommendations of the Dietary Guidelines, connecting a variety of nutritious and delicious foods to overall health and well-being in a personalized way. RDNs use their education and training, their knowledge of the nutrition benefits of healthy eating and their passion for food to help people of all ages and backgrounds embrace small changes that can add up over time, literally bite by bite.

RDNs encourage the enjoyment of food with tips on shopping, prepping, cooking and thoughtful planning of meals and snacks to make healthful eating easy, affordable and less stressful at school, work and home. RDNs inspire consumers to learn new skills and to be creative as they explore ingredients and share tasty meals.

This year the Academy celebrates National RDN Day on March 10 (annually the second Wednesday in March) to honor RDNs as the nation’s food and nutrition experts and leading advocates committed to improving the health of communities everywhere. At FMI, we also honor RDNs and encourage you to take a moment to thank your registered dietitian nutritionists and celebrate the good work they do all year long for the consumers we serve.

Cheers to good health, nourishing food and delicious meals! Happy National Nutrition Month!