Indiegogo Crowdfunding for Sara Syms' New Album Surpasses 50% of Goal Amount With Over a Month to Go

“The Darkest Light", upcoming album from Sara Syms

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for Sara Syms' new album “The Darkest Light” has already surpassed 50 percent of the $10,000 flexible goal amount set, with more than a month left to go.

Syms describes her upcoming album as her homecoming, saying that it’s her way of returning to her heart, which is music. “Back to the gift I know I’ve been placed here to share. The dance between darkness and light, fear and love. An album that mirrors my struggles over the years with depression and anxiety, a journey back to myself, back to my light,” says Syms.

Known for her raw, heartfelt, authentic sound, Syms recounts how the years she spent performing and making a name for herself in NYC and Nashville took their toll on her.

According to Syms, the highly competitive music industry became too toxic for her to continue, saying, “The pressure I was putting on myself as an artist, paired with the highly competitive nature of the business, was starting to take a toxic toll on my spirit and psyche.” So she took a step back and walked away to focus on her family, particularly her partner’s daughters.

Syms describes the past year as a challenging time for everyone – yet also one that’s full of revelations. In a way, the year 2020 was the darkest light for most – including Syms – because it forced people to confront themselves: the truth, lies, and everything else that makes a person whole.

It was the year Syms stopped running and being indifferent. In 2020, she made a choice to embrace and celebrate her wholeness – both the beautiful and not-so-beautiful parts. Her message to people is for them to be willing to face or confront that part of themselves that’s shrouded in shadows because that is where the most valuable lessons are to be found. It was also in 2020 that Syms finished what she calls her “cathartic album” that she’d been working on for several years – that is, “The Darkest Light.”

The album features very personal titles, such as “The Darkest Light,” “Fear and Love,” “Where Do I Belong,” and “Unknown Road,” which are all likely to resonate with listeners.

Backers who want to support Syms’ Indiegogo campaign can choose from several perks, starting with a $15 donation up to a maximum of $1,000.

The proceeds of the campaign will be used to fund the following:

Payments for the producer, engineers, session musicians, and studio rent

Post-production

Album production

Marketing, promotion, and distribution

Interested parties can get more details about the campaign on the “The Darkest Light” Indiegogo campaign page.