Westminster Barracks/ 1st Degree Agg. Dom. Assault x2, Dom. Assault and VCR

CASE#: 21B100943
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 0337 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rocky Road in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x 2, Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Patrick Spaulding
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/09/2021, at approximately 0337 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight in Rockingham. Subsequent
investigation revealed Patrick Spaulding had assaulted a family member.
Spaulding was arrested and issued conditions of release to appear in Vermont
Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 03/10/2021 at 1230 hours. He was transported to Southern State Correction Facility where he is being held on $10,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Windham County
LODGED – Southern State Correction Facility.
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: attached
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov