Westminster Barracks/ 1st Degree Agg. Dom. Assault x2, Dom. Assault and VCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100943

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                           

STATION: Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 0337 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rocky Road in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x 2, Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Spaulding

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/09/2021, at approximately 0337 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight in Rockingham. Subsequent

investigation revealed Patrick Spaulding had assaulted a family member.

Spaulding was arrested and issued conditions of release to appear  in Vermont

Superior Court  Windham Criminal Division on 03/10/2021 at 1230 hours. He was transported to Southern State Correction Facility where he is being held on $10,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 1230 hours            

COURT:  Windham County

LODGED – Southern State Correction Facility.     

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: attached

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

