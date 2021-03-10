Tween duo Gem Shadou Releases Second Single, What’s Goin On
The genre-fluid band with diverse musical roots has musical talent beyond its yearsTORONTO, CANADA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, twelve-year-old singer/songwriter duo Gem Shadou released their new song What’s Goin On. The song addresses issues the two faced before the pandemic but remains relevant today. Twin sisters Cece and Joce say that “age ain’t nothing but a number.” At just twelve years old, their musical talent exceeds that of many beyond their age. The pair’s love for music inspired them to form the genre-fluid band Gem Shadou and embark on a lifelong mission to entertain, inspire, and parody the world around them. A lyric video is launching on March 11 at 7:30PM EST on Twitch.
What’s Goin On was written in the fall of 2019, when Ontario was experiencing teacher strikes and multiple gang-related shootings. The song is an expression of the frustrations felt by parents, teachers, and students. It touches on the situations students have to endure while attending school and in their everyday lives.
The duo was born in Toronto, but they have Trinidadian and Guyanese roots. Their parents’ diverse backgrounds offered the perfect platform to nurture the twins’ musical ability and their genre-fluid musical style. The girls developed a deep-seated appreciation for singing, songwriting, and performance well before reaching their high school years.
Gem Shadou has been featured at the Afro Caribbean Cultural Festival, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Festival in 2020 Embracing Culture, the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Gala Celebration in 2020, as well as many other festivals, parties, and television appearances. Although their concerts were canceled for most of 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the duo continued to perform online as well as write and collaborate with other musicians on new material.
Gem Shadou’s debut release, The Crappy Song, premiered in November 2020 and is now available across all major streaming platforms. They hope to follow the success of The Crappy Song with two upcoming releases, What’s Goin On and I’m Alive.
To learn more about Gem Shadou, visit www.gemshadou.com
