The New Lap in Luxury: RN Valves & Faucets”

RN valves & faucets deals in sanitaryware & are established in 2000 by Mr. Rajeev Jain (managing director).
RN valves & faucets deals in sanitaryware & are established in 2000 by Mr. Rajeev Jain (managing director). It is an Indian and one of the fastest growing company. With the latest technology the company provides the best deals without burning a whole in the pocket.
From bathroom accessories, sensor faucets, eco faucets, valves, single handle faucets, hoses & connections, showers, etc. you name it & we have it. RN valves & faucets provide you the aesthetic look that you wanted for your bathroom for a very long time. Research has proven that luxury faucets & bathroom interiors can make a huge impact on the mood. The luxury faucets and the bathroom accessories are not only beautiful, comfortable but are also budget friendly.
The company is more than 20 years old & is giving tough competition to international companies. RN Valves & Faucets have gained recognition in the market because of their new technology products with an affordable price. With the unique collection of faucets that match every interior are hard to find but our company has made this possible.
The products are designed with an experienced research & development team that matches the modern lifestyle. We deal with values over money. For us our customer satisfaction is our topmost priorities & we don’t serve disappointments. Our core values is to grow our brand in every Indian household & making it accessible for every class of the society.
With assured quality, modern designs, latest technology & value for money makes it different from the existing brands in the market. We are the trendsetters. Our values are to build trust between our customers & to provide them with the best value for money. We are the manufacturers of sanitaryware. Some of our famous products are Sensor faucets, Single lever faucet, valves,etc
Sensor faucets are in a huge demand in the market & also fascinates the eyes with its elegant design. The collection is available in different designs. The faucet are hygienic & convenient that doesn’t allow the germs to transmit. The new age faucet brings grace to your space. These are made with lithium batteries that deliver power & makes them last long. The touchless faucets have a low flow rate which saves a lot of water. Also they don’t change the temperature as they are prefixed with the temperature & water flow which clearly means that you don’t have to turn the handle to another side to set the temperature. As the company has promised to stay eco friendly, energy efficient & cost effective for the well beings of the environment & customers.
RN valves & faucets are one of the leading company with different ranges and designs. We value the trust that our customers have on us & we will keep bringing the luxury in budget to you.
