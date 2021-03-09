Iowa House Republicans Take Additional Action on Child Care

(DES MOINES) — On Tuesday, March 9, Iowa House Republicans took additional action to address Iowa’s child care crisis with the passage of House File 606 and House File 712.

HF 606 creates additional tax incentives for employers to invest in an onsite daycare option for employees. This legislation passed the House with a vote of 86-6

HF 712 creates a child care incentive for developers to construct more child care centers. This bill passed the House overwhelmingly with a vote of 91-2.

Speaker of the House Pat Grassley said child care has been a priority of the House Republican caucus this session.

“This session, House Republicans have been aggressive in tackling the child care crisis facing Iowans,” said Grassley. “Our caucus recognizes the importance of this legislation as Iowa continues to face a shortage of child care providers while having one of the highest rates of both parents in the workforce. House Republicans will continue to work hard to increase access to quality affordable child care for families across the state of Iowa.”