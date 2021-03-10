CellSafe obtains SFDA approval for its RT-LAMP COVID-19 Detection Assay
YONGIN, SOUTH KOREA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellSafe, a specialist in developing loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology-based diagnostic kit in South Korea, announced that they have received Medical Device Marketing Authorisation for its LAMPlex RT-qLAMP COVID-19 Detection Assay from Saudi Food and Drug Authority. The fast molecular diagnostic kit was developed to cope with new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 within 25 minutes which is very convenient for use and has similar sensitivity and specificity like RT-PCR kit and it is also fast enough like antigen and antibody kits.
“Now we are entering the 2nd year of this COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have a long way to go until this pandemic is over,” said Jae Jin Han, CEO of CellSafe.
“Many countries plan to reopen their borders, in particular, before summer vacation so testing will be more important to prevent its spread. In this regard, near POCT testing like our LAMP kit will play a crucial role at the airport.”
International passengers must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before their departure and would be subjected to the RT-PCR test on arrival and they can be isolated for a certain period of time until they get negative COVID-19 test result. This has been one of the factors hindering air travels across the world.
LAMPlex RT-qLAMP COVID-19 Detection Assay which uses isothermal amplification methods can be applicable anywhere where fast detection is required like airports, ports etc while countries try to revitalize their ravaged aviation and travel industries without many concerns about the spread of the pandemic as well as virus variants from UK, South Africa, Brazil, and USA.
About LAMPlex RT-qLAMP COVID-19 Detection Assay
LAMPlexTM RT-qLAMP COVID-19 Detection Assay is an in vitro diagnostic medical device for the FAST detection of novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV. This device detects the virus through real-time reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification with RNA isolated from the samples (human nasopharyngeal & oropharyngeal swabs and sputum) collected from suspected SARS-CoV-2 patients.
Jeong Heum Yeon
