The Use Of SSD And Flash Array Are Major Trends In The Computer Storage Devices Industry

Computer Storage Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Computer Storage Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

Use of SSD (solid state drive) and the flash array is popular in the computer storage devices market. An SSD is a type of hard disk that uses flash memory for storing the data. The traditional hard disk is slower compared to SSDs, where they have faster read and write speeds and consume low energy. In November 2020, KIOXIA America, Inc. presented PCIe ® 4.0 client solid-state drive (SSD), the organization's first series for notebooks, desktops, and workstations with qualification samples currently delivering to customers.

The computer memory storage devices market covered in this report is segmented by type into hard disk drive; solid-state drive; USB flash drives; memory cards; optical disks; others and by application into mainframes; desktop; laptop computers; others.

The global computer storage devices market is expected to grow from $5.41 billion in 2020 to $6.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18.8%.

As per TBRC’s computer storage devices market analysis, the major players covered in the global computer storage devices market report are Western Digital Technologies, Kingston Technology, Seagate Technology, IBM Corp, Toshiba, Intel, Sony, Lenovo, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Hitachi, SanDisk, NetApp, Samsung Electronics, Transcend Information, TeraData Corp, Quantum Corp, Maxtor, pCloud, Zoolz, BigMIND, Polarbackup, PureStorage, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle, HPE, Huawei, Fujitsu, HP, Blue Coat Systems.

Computer Storage Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides computer storage devices market overview, forecast computer storage devices market size and growth for the whole market, computer storage devices market segments, and geographies, computer storage devices market trends, computer storage devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

