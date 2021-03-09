For immediate release: March 8, 2021 (21-066) Spanish

More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Washington

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced today that health care providers have given more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since rollout began in mid-December. This milestone follows several major achievements in the past week, including reaching the state’s goal of giving 45,000 doses of vaccine per day and approaching 100,000 doses of vaccine administered at four state-led mass vaccination sites in just six weeks.

The state has enrolled almost 1400 provider facilities to give COVID-19 vaccines. As of March 8, providers have given more than 80% of the vaccine doses delivered in the state—up from 29% in early January.

“I am so grateful for the tireless efforts of our partners on the ground, including local health jurisdictions, community health centers, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and so many others. The successes we are seeing are a testament to their hard work over the past few months,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “As our race to vaccinate Washingtonians as quickly and equitably as possible continues, these accomplishments are further proof that hope is on the horizon.”

From the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the state has worked to address inequities and barriers to accessing vaccine. DOH developed eight strategies for equitable vaccine distribution based on extensive feedback from the partners, sectors and communities most impacted by COVID-19.

“We continue gathering and implementing feedback from partners and communities as we work to improve equitable access to this lifesaving vaccine,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health and one of the state’s leaders for the vaccine rollout.

More information on COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.COVIDVaccineWA.org.

