Attorney General Moody Recognizes National Women’s History Month
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Moody Recognizes National Women’s History Month
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am honored to present this important resolution recognizing March as Women’s History Month in Florida. It is a time to honor all the trailblazing women who have come before us and forged new paths so that we could be anything and do anything that we put our minds to. It is especially significant to me, now more than 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gave women the right to vote, that we are seeing more and more women in elected positions, not only here in our state legislature but in Congress and our federal judiciary as well.
“The success of women like Susan B. Anthony, Mary McLeod Bethune, Amelia Earhart, Amy Coney Barrett and Katherine Johnson should serve as an example of the power of hard work, determination and perseverance. I am grateful for the generations of women who have tread the uncharted waters that we now swim, and for their lasting legacies that have afforded us the amazing opportunities we enjoy today.”
Florida Commission on the Status of Women Chair Karin Hoffman and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka accepted the resolution at today's Florida Cabinet meeting. TheFlorida Commission on the Status of Women is housed through the Attorney General's Office. The commission focuses on raising awareness and celebrating the contributions and successes of women throughout Florida's history.
Monday marked 2021 International Women’s Day. In recognition of the day, Attorney General Moody released a message to women in Florida via social media.
To view the message, clickhere.
In 1987, Congress declared the month of March as National Women’s History Month in perpetuity.
National Women’s History Month recognizes and spreads awareness of the importance of women in the history of the United States, and the meaningful contributions that women have made.
To view the cabinet resolution, clickhere.