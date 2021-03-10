Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Concurring in the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1319 – American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for two hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chairs and Ranking Members of the Committees on Budget and Ways and Means.

Begin Consideration of H.R. 8 – Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Judiciary)

The Rule, which was adopted on Monday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:    

Clyde Amendment Crist Amendment Crow Amendment Garcia (TX) Amendment Jackson-Lee Amendment Lamb Amendment Newman Amendment Torres (NY) Amendment

Begin Consideration of H.R. 1446 – Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Clyburn – Judiciary)

The Rule, which was adopted on Monday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:    

Burgess Amendment Levin (CA) Amendment McBath Amendment Neguse Amendment  

