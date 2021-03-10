Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department of Labor and Training Warns about Phishing Scams

CRANSTON, R.I. – The Department of Labor and Training (DLT) has become aware of a potential phishing attempt. In this email scam, an external sender asks the recipient whether they are receiving unemployment benefits in Canada, then directs them to a suspicious link. This email is not associated with DLT, and if you receive it, you are advised to report it as phishing and delete it immediately.

This email originates from an external sender. DLT is not aware of how many Rhode Islanders may have received the email or visited the website. Other states have reported similar phishing scams, and the U.S. Department of Justice recently issued a warning against fake unemployment benefit websites.

DLT reminds all Rhode Islanders to exercise caution when providing personal information online. Take the following measures to protect yourself:

• Never share sensitive information, such as your SSN or banking information, via email or social media.

• If you receive an email that seems to originate from DLT, ensure it is from a dlt.ri.gov email address before responding or clicking any links.

• Only fill out forms related to unemployment insurance on secure government (.gov) websites.

• When in doubt, check the DLT website for up-to-date, accurate information, or contact the UI Call Center at (401) 415-6772.

• If you visited a fraudulent website and believe that your personal information may be at risk, visit identitytheft.gov.

More information on identifying and protecting yourself against phishing attacks is available on the FTC website and the FBI website.

