The American Rescue Plan Invests in Our Economy and Helps American Families
On Wednesday, the House will pass the American Rescue Plan and send it to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. This comprehensive legislation takes bold action to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic while providing needed assistance to bolster the economy. The American Rescue Plan provides direct assistance to families, invests in vaccine distribution, ensures schools have the resources to resume in-person learning safely, and supports small businesses. Americans around the nation support this legislation in a bipartisan manner.
What’s in the American Rescue Plan?
- $1,400 direct payments to each American, including for each child, for individuals making less than $75,000 a year and married couples making less than $150,000 a year to help those struggling to pay their bills and help get the economy moving.
- $300/week enhanced unemployment benefits through Labor Day, with $10,200 tax free for those making less than $150,000, to help Americans who are waiting to get back to work.
- $20 billion for development and distribution of vaccines, including $7.5 billion in CDC funding to address racial disparities and ensure vaccines are reaching every community, including communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic.
- $48.3 billion for testing, tracing, and mitigation efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 and provide PPE to frontline health care workers.
- $350 billion in critical aid to state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to keep frontline workers such as teachers, law enforcement, and health care workers, on the job.
- 15% increase in SNAP benefits through September to help families struggling to put food on their table.
- $3,600 expanded child tax credit per child under 6 and $3,000 per child from ages 6 to 17 for parents making less than $75,000 or $150,000 per couple; because it is now fully refundable for the lowest income families, this will cut child poverty in America in half.
- Nearly $35 billion to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and ensure individuals have access to quality, affordable health care during this public health crisis.
- $29 billion targeted specifically to help struggling restaurants who have been hit the hardest by measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
- $50 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund under the Federal Emergency management Agency to assist in securing PPE, distributing vaccines, and sanitizing public buildings.
- Over $125 billion for K-12 schools, $40 billion for colleges, and $39 billion for child care providers to ensure a return to safe in-person learning for students, teachers, and staff.
Polling Shows Consistent and Broad Support for the American Rescue PlanPolling continues to show bipartisan support for the American Rescue Plan: Over 525,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 29 million have been infected. Our nation is facing soaring unemployment and rising food and housing insecurity.
