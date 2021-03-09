The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced Wednesday it had authorized up to $2 million in state income tax credits over the next three years to help Oak Creek-based pet food-producer Stella & Chewy’s finance expansion of its manufacturing facilities and capabilities.

According to a release from the Madison-based WEDC, Stella & Chewy’s is planning a $67.7 million upgrade that will include the building of a new manufacturing facility adjacent to its current facility, adding approximately 140,000 additional square feet to the company’s production footprint.

(Adapted from “Oak Creek’s Stella & Chewy’s To Get Tax Credits For Expansion ,” Mar. 3, 2021, Patch.com)