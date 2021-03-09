The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently awarded Komatsu Mining Corp. two Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants for its rail and road improvements.

Komatsu also received up to $59.5 million in state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. The total amount the company will receive is contingent on the amount of capital investment the company makes and the number of jobs created.

(Adapted from “Wisconsin company receives two grants to support infrastructure improvements,” Mar. 4, 2021, Transportation Today)