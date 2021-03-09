Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,974 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin company receives two grants to support infrastructure improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently awarded Komatsu Mining Corp. two Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants for its rail and road improvements.

Komatsu also received up to $59.5 million in state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. The total amount the company will receive is contingent on the amount of capital investment the company makes and the number of jobs created.

(Adapted from “Wisconsin company receives two grants to support infrastructure improvements,” Mar. 4, 2021, Transportation Today)

You just read:

Wisconsin company receives two grants to support infrastructure improvements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.