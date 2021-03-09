Delaware’s 2021-2025 Strategic Highway Safety Plan Finalized

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS), Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS), Delaware State Police (DSP), Federal Highway Administration (FHA), and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after coordinating with stakeholders, advocacy groups and the public recently unveiled the Delaware 2021-2025 Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP).

Since 2010, over 1,100 people have died, and 5,600 people have been seriously injured because of a motor vehicle crash on Delaware’s roadways. 2015 and 2019 experienced the highest number of fatalities during the most recent ten-year period with 133 reported each year.

The goal of the Delaware 2021-2025 SHSP is to reduce the total number of fatalities and serious injuries by 15% over the next five years, and to achieve at least a 50 percent reduction by 2035.

“The number of fatalities on our roads continues to be too high, and of real concern,” said Governor John Carney. “The Delaware Strategic Highway Safety Plan is an important tool our state agencies can use to make our roads safer for all Delawareans and visitors.”

“Safety is our number one priority. We are committed to reducing fatalities and serious injuries on Delaware roadways. Working collectively with our partners, we can implement strategies and safety countermeasures to work towards our goal of zero deaths,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.

“In collaboration with our Highway Safety partners, the Delaware State Police remain devoted to keeping the citizens and visitors of Delaware safe while traveling on Delaware roadways,” said Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, Delaware State Police Superintendent. “Through education and necessary enforcement action, troopers are committed to reaching the goal set forth in the Strategic Highway Safety Plan of reducing the total number of fatalities and serious injuries.”

The emphasis areas of the Delaware 2021 – 2025 SHSP are:

• Intersections • Distracted Driving • Impaired Driving • Roadway Departure • Pedestrians • Motorcycles • Unrestrained Motorists • Speeding • Traffic Records

To review the Delaware 2021-2025 SHSP, click here, or join DelDOT, OHS, and DSP on Thursday, March 18 starting at 6:00 p.m. for a virtual public workshop. More details on the upcoming workshop can be found at deldot.gov or click here to join.

The Delaware 2021-2025 SHSP serves as the fourth update since the original Plan was adopted in 2006. The plan is updated on a five-year basis to evaluate its success and to review crash data to ensure resources are being used appropriately.