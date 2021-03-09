Author Gary Quinn Tackles the Power of Positivity in "READY SET LIVE"
Podcast "READY SET LIVE" gives life coach Gary Quinn an opportunity to interview celebrities & experts in fields of lifestyle, business, wellness & spirituality
In the 5th season of READY SET LIVE, I tackle the power of positive thinking & developing healthy habits to achieve your life's passion. It's one of my most challenging & thought-provoking topics yet!”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In perhaps one of his most challenging and thought-provoking research topics yet, international best-selling author and life coach strategist Gary Quinn, tackles the power of positive thinking and the importance of healthy habits to achieve your passion in life in the 5th season of his podcast, Ready Set Live. He is up close and personal with Celebrities, Business Leaders, and Lifestyle Experts. His upcoming guests are Academy Award nominated actress, author Mariel Hemingway, author and wellness advocate Bobby Williams, Carmit Bachar one of the lead singers of the international girl group "The Pussycat Dolls”, set to go on a re-union tour this fall, New York Times #1 author Pam Grout, and the director and writer of the new film "Grace and Grit” set to hit theaters in June.
Simultaneous to the international release of his upcoming new book, Be Your Own Business Guru, Gary Quinn hits the internet airwaves to share his positive and inspirational insight about the influence of negative ideas that permeate our daily lives and the power we have to change the frequency with simple daily strategies.
Some of Gary’s past guests have been Singer/ Recording Artist, #1 NY Times bestselling author Belinda Carlisle, Academy Award winner Louis Gossett, Jr., NY Times Author Gregg Braden, NY Times Author and Peace Troubadour James K. Tywman, Charo, Actor and Author Gena Lee Nolin, Actor and Author Linda Gray, Author and Actress Marilu Henner, Recording Artists GROUPLOVE, Emmy Award Winning Actress Tracey Bregman, and Academy Award nominated actor Eric Roberts. There has never been a more tumultuous time in society than now for the straightforward insights, energy and re-balance that his podcast Ready Set Live delivers.
The show is aired on the UBNGO CHANNEL network - UBNGO channel reaching 2.1 million downloads this year on the network. Ready Set Live you may also listen/watch on iHeart, Amazon.music, Spotify, Apple podcasts, iTunes, YouTube, AppleTV+, Facebook live and at www.garyquinn.tv
