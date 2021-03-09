World Humanitarian Drive's SHE’s Leader: Online Celebration of Women’s Day
CROYDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) organized SHE’s Leader, an online International Women’s Day celebration via WHD’s Facebook page and other social media accounts on the 8th March 2021.
SHE’s Leader celebrated today’s women to spearhead tomorrow’s world and be the harbinger in solving today’s problems. This event delivered the intended effect through a variety of forms such as poetry, art, and music by young kindled hearts aged between 6 and 18. This event had a global outreach from Croydon to UAE, India, Albania, Bangladesh. The occasion was graced with the presence of “The Worshipful The Mayor of Croydon, Cllr. Maddie Henson” as the event Chief Guest.
SHE’s Leader was held in accordance to UN Women’s Day Theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”. The host Ms. Viva Andrada O’Flynn, Global Media Relations Head of WHD, set the tone of women empowerment and leadership for the day.
Dr. Abdul Basit Syed, a Global Peace Activist based in Croydon and Founder/Chairman of WHD gave the welcome address to Madam Mayor. During his speech he quoted “I believe equal opportunity for women is not a gift, but a right.”
The Mayor of Croydon, Cllr. Maddie Henson, delivered the Chief guest address. She covered a wide range of topics from “Where women stand today in leadership roles in Croydon” to “Where we want them in upcoming years”. Her words of wisdom and experience are the ones to be remembered and cherished by every little girl who aspires to be the guiding light of their generation.
Performances by students were given to pay tribute to the worshipful Mayor of Croydon Cllr. Maddie Henson and women of the world. An acapella was performed with a heartwarming message on women empowerment from Princess Frederika Primary School. Then, Mayor of Croydon Cllr. Maddie Henson answered students’ questions from WHD’s academic partner “Oasis Academy Coulsdon” and the other schools around the world with their burning questions through a Q&A session. There was a poetry recital, a showcase of unique artworks by 6 young artists, and finally a violin performance by young artists. The Worshipful Mayor of Croydon, Cllr. Maddie Henson applauded the talents of young minds and presented them with her signed appreciation certificate.
Finally, the event concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Eugene Ankomah, Secretary-General of WHD-UK.
WHD’s “SHE’s Leader” International Women’s Day event celebrated women everywhere and honored their important roles in society. It also presented the world with a new perspective and energy to fight for women’s rights in leadership and equality.
More about WHD:
World Humanitarian Drive also known as WHD is an International NGO founded in Croydon, U.K. by British Indian Global Peace activist, Entrepreneur, and Writer, Dr. Abdul Basit Syed. The primary vision of WHD is to promote Peace, Education, and Trade Harmony initiatives globally among everyone across the world regardless of race, gender, religion, or nationality, living as one family.
Watch the Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDZKsSNpB8g&t=3s
Website: www.whd.org.uk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WHD.org.uk/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/whdorguk
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whd.org.uk/
