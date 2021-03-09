Judge Powell Elected Appeals Group President

Twelfth District Judge Stephen Powell is the latest Ohio jurist to lead a national judicial organization.

An Ohio judge who’s handled many leadership roles at the state level now will guide fellow appellate jurists from across the country.

Twelfth District Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Powell was recently elected president of the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal.

The association, which operates under the National Center for State Courts, is comprised of chief justices and chief judges who lead the nation’s state appellate courts. The group’s purpose is to facilitate uniformity and efficiency and administration of justice within state appeals courts.

“Initially, I was surprised to even be asked to lead a national panel of judges because you never think of yourself in that nature,” Judge Powell said.

As a member of the Twelfth District since 1994, Judge Powell has handled multiple administrative positions including presiding judge, chief judge of the Ohio Court of Appeals Judges Association, and chair of the Ohio Judicial Conference, which is open to all of the state’s judges.

“With 12 districts and 88 counties, it’s surprising how different things are from one side of Ohio to the other,” Judge Powell said. “That experience is beneficial when you’re exchanging ideas with other states.”

The former Butler County court and probate court judge’s roots in leadership stem from his father, the late Walter Powell, a former state representative and state senator who served two terms as a United States representative.

“He taught me to listen and be more collaborative than be more directive and dictatorial,” Judge Powell said.

Judge Powell is just the latest Ohio jurist to lead a national organization of his peers. Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has been president of the Conference of Chief Justices and Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi is the director of the National Council on Juvenile and Family Court Judges Association.

“The fact that Ohioans are getting in there and taking those leadership roles, it speaks well of the state,” Judge Powell said.